Book of condolence opened in honour of Mrs Gertrude Quarshigah

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A book of condolence has been opened in honour of the late Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah at her residence on Spintex road in Accra.



The opening of the Book of Condolence at her residence with House Number 21 Mahogany Street at Regimanuel Gray Estate on the Spintex Road, will now allow the public to visit the late Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah to express their condolences to the family and grief with them.



Gertrude Quashigah was born on the 1st of February 1960 in Dzelukope, Keta in the Volta Region, and died in Accra on 12 November 2023.



Until her death, Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah was the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, in which she made tremendous strides in ensuring children across the nation had access to nutritious meals.



She was also the wife of the late Minister of Health, Maj Courage Quashigah (rtd), who served under John Agyekum Kufuor's government.