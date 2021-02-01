Regional News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: GNA

Bono region records 259 road crashes in 2020 - MTTD Commander

A total of 113 people lost their lives whilst 323 persons sustained various degrees in the region

DSP Stephen Sarfo Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Motor Traffic, and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander has expressed worry over the increasing number of road crashes in the region.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani that the region recorded 259 road accidents, involving 230 vehicles and 163 motorbikes in 2020.



DSP Tenkorang said 113 people, 91 males, and 22 females, lost their lives whilst 323 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.



He said the riders continue to disobey road traffic rules and regulations because most of them, besides not having licenses, drive without wearing helmets.



He added that the MTTD would continue to educate drivers and riders to comply with road traffic rules and regulations, adding that defiant drivers and riders would be arrested and processed for court.



DSP Tenkorang emphasized the need for drivers to undertake regular maintenance of their vehicles and avoid drink-driving, over-speeding, and over-loading, stating that those were very essential contributory factors to minimize road accidents.



He appealed to passengers to cooperate with drivers to help in the effort to reduce, if not total prevention of increasing rate of road accidents in the region.



DSP Tenkorang entreated passengers to reduce noise-making by refraining from fighting with fellow passengers in vehicles so that drivers could concentrate to easily detect any fault at the right time to prevent possible accidents.