Bono region record increase in Neonatal and Maternal Mortality

Health News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of Ghana Health Services (GHS), has expressed concern over the increase in the rate of neonatal and maternal mortality in the Bono Region.



He said the maternal mortality ratio increased from 70.3 per 100,000 live births in 2019 to 79.6 per 100,000 live births in 2020, adding that neonatal mortality continues to remain high in the Region as the neonatal deaths in 2019 was 8.4 per 1000 live births as against 8.0 per 1000 live births in 2020.



Dr Amo-Kodieh expressed the worry during the 2020 annual performance review meeting held in Sunyani.



The meeting was aimed at taking stock of the performance of the health strategies and interventions, by identifying and addressing the challenges as well as share experiences.



It was on the theme, “Reducing Preventable and Avoidable Deaths in the midst of COVID-19,” and was attended by 140 participants drawn from the 12 districts in the Region.



Dr Amo-Kodieh called for immediate measures towards reducing the morbidity, disability and mortality drastically, in addition, to intensify the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and lessening of new infection of HIV and AIDS/STI infection, particularly among the vulnerable groups to ensure a sustainable, equitable and easy accessibility to healthcare services.



Dr. Amo-Kodieh entreated staff to accept postings to deprived communities where their services were needed most, adding that, distribution of staff had been a challenge for the Region since many workers refuse to accept postings to the remote areas.



He assured that the Directorate will collaborate with stakeholder’s and partners to enhance quality health delivery in the Region.



Dr. Amo-Kodieh commended all the front-line health workers and health managers for standing in to assist in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.



Professor Kwadjo Adinkra Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, appealed to the Head of Directorate to work in partnership with the University to research into health disease and future pandemics.



He appealed to the general public to attach more seriousness to the COVID-19 vaccine and be ready to take the jab to help minimize the spread of the disease.



Among the dignitaries present were, health directors, health practitioners, traditional leaders, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, religious leaders, representative of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, health partners and stakeholders.