Bono Regional Minister takes coronavirus jab

Health News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has called on the public to disregard theories and myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, saying vaccination remains the surest way to protect oneself from contracting the viral disease.



The Regional Minister said this as she received her first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday and described the jab as normal and safe.



She took her jab around 1030 hours at the premises of Sunyani Municipal Health Directorate where officials of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) are undertaking a COVID-19 vaccination exercise, exclusively for the media.



The GNA gathered that the day's vaccination exercise targets to benefit about 200 journalists and media practitioners in the Sunyani Municipality, and parts of the Bono Region.



"There is nothing to be afraid because the vaccine is very safe. I will plead with every journalist to take the jab. This will empower you more to subsequently sensitize the public to do so as well," Madam Owusu-Banahene stated.



That notwithstanding, the Regional Minister advised everybody to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 health safety protocols so as to prevent the spread of the disease.



Madam Owusu-Banahene said regular handwashing with soap, frequent use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and wearing of nose mask and observance of social distancing would greatly help the nation flatten her COVID-19 curve.