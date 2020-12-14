General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Bono Regional Minister masterminded NPP's defeats in Bono Region - Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament elect for Sunyani East Constituency Hon Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh has revealed a chilling account of how unbridled acts of selfishness on the part of the Bono Regional minister Hon Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson caused the defeat of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region.



Hon Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh has revealed with evidence that the Bono regional minister Kumi Richardson together with the minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon Asomah Cheremeh paid monies and masterminded the defeat of the Parliamentary candidates across the region for her parochial interest.



Speaking on Nimdee FM in Sunyani on Saturday December 12th said the acts of the regional minister together with some government appointees in the region has started causing a lot of agitations among the rank and file of the New Patriotic party (NPP) in the region something he said should be addressed as soon as possible to avert a looming calamity in 2024.



Hon Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh explained that, because he exposed the corrupt nature of the Bono Regional minister prior to the elections, the minister teamed up with opposition candidate of the National Democratic Congress and shared monies to electorates in the Sunyani East Constituency just to get him out of Parliament as retaliation.



The Sunyani East legislature disclosed that, "the Bono Minister together with the minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon Asomah Cheremeh and some appointees hatched a diabolic plan to kicked out all senoir parliamentarians in the region in order to gain total control of the region and as such masterminded the defeat of some members of Parliament in the region by sponsoring opposition candidates which led to the fall in Parliamentary slots in the region."



He alleged that a similar plan was executed but failed in the Sunyani West Constituency, Berekum West, Dormaa Central and Dormaa East constituency but maintained that the Bono Minister and Asomah Cheremeh succeeded in kicking out the Member of Parliaments for Jaman North Hon Siaka Stevens, M.P for Jaman South and Deputy Aviation Minister Hon Yaw Afful, MP for Wenchi Prof George Gyan Baffour and the Member of Parliament for Tain Hon Gabriel Osei.



Hon Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh also stated that the Bono Regional minister Hon Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson although is the biggest beneficiary of the 2016 election victory, she has been the weakest link in the party and President Akufo-Addo's administration. She rendered her deputy minister the Member of Parliament for Jaman-North useless, her deputy buys his fuel, service his vehicle and runs his office with his own money", he added".



He expressed similar sentiments about some Municipal and District Chief Executives for not involving themselves in the activities of the party in the region, describing their actions as disrespectful to the ‘Skin'.





