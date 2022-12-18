Bono Regional Health Directorate commences COVID-19 vaccination compaign ahead of Xmas

Regional News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: Suncity Radio

The Bono Regional Health Directorate has commenced the fifth round of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign.



This comes following a directive from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to embark on mass COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the Christmas festivities.



Speaking on Suncity Morning Drive, the Bono Regional Health Promotion Officer, Nana Ama Gyankomah Asirifi indicated that, the mass vaccination exercise aims at preventing a possible surge in cases of COVID-19 during and after the Christmas festivities.



“We are embarking on this mass vaccination exercise to help reduce a possible spread of the COVID-19 virus, and prevent people from dying should they contract the virus,” She said.



She urged the public especially pregnant women and children aged fifteen and above who are not vaccinated to take advantage of the exercise to get vaccinated.



Nana Ama Gyankomah revealed that trained nurses will be dispatched to various lorry stations, corporate institutions, and homes to administer the vaccine.



Meanwhile, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye has called on the general public to disregard reports that the Pfizer vaccine to be used for the mass vaccination exercise has expired.



The GHS has also confirmed that existing preventive measures at the airport have been strengthened to reduce the possible number of COVID-19 cases which may enter the country.