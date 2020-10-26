Regional News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bono Regional Fire Service decry abuse of emergency phones lines

File Photo of a vehicle of the Ghana Fire Service

Correspondence from Bono Region:

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Bono region has decried the abuse of its emergency telephone lines by the general public.



The Regional Commander, DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye, has revealed that her outfit receives many pranks calls.



According to DCFO Heroine Boakye, the practice has become a major challenge affecting their operations in their quest to fight fire outbreaks in the region.



She disclosed that because of their preparedness and willingness to serve the public, fire personnel are immediately deployed to supposed disaster zones when they receive emergency calls but some of these calls turn out to be prank calls.



Describing it as worrying, she said that her men only get to the ground before realising that they have been misled or tricked.



The situation the commander avers is affecting their operations as it takes a lot of resources to move the fire tender on trips.



“One major challenge we are facing is prank calls from the public. It is really affecting our operations as movements of the fire tenders to suppose disaster scenes come at a greater cost. When this happens it affects the morale of the personnel.”



She revealed that placing pranks calls to the emergency unit affects their work as they are unable to attend to actual disaster scenes on time.



“The other danger is that someone in dire need of our service may be deprived access to us because of the irresponsibility on the part of some individuals.”



She urged the public to desist from such practices as it is not in the interest of the public.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.