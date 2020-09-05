General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Bono Region records first coronavirus death

The deceased is a 55-year-old man

Correspondence from Bono Region



The Bono region has recorded its first fatality since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the region.



The deceased is a 55-year-old man who first reported at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.



The man was later transferred to the Techiman Hospital for further treatment but unfortunately, he passed on there.



The Deputy Director of Public Health for the Ghana Health Service in the Bono region, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, made the disclosure in an update on COVID-19 in the region.



Dr. Otoo tells GhanWeb that the deceased had underlying conditions hypertension, heart disease, and kidney failure which worsened his condition leading to his death.



“We have a total of 511 cases as of Thursday, September 3, but unfortunately one person has passed on. The deceased is an elderly man who was suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension, heart disease, and kidney failure.



“We diagnose him at Wenchi, but due to his condition, we later transferred him to Techiman. We suspected him of having COVID-19 in addition to the chronic diseases he had. He died even before the test results came.”



Dr. Otoo decried a general decline in the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols in most public places in the region and appealed to residents to continue to adhere to the safety protocols as outlined by the Ghana Health Service.



He revealed that they have since outlined a series of education geared towards intensifying public awareness on COVID-19 safety protocols.



“We have noted a general decline in the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and we are working with all stakeholders to encourage compliance”.





