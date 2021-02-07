Regional News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Antwi boasiako John , contrbutor

Bono Region: Wenchi residents share water with animals

The resident share the same water with cattle

Residents of Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region have been compelled to share the only water source in the area with animals due to the lack of access to potable water.



Assembly Member for the Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area, Emmanuel Dekyi disclosed this in an interview with Radio West Africa, Nana Anfreh Damanta on Friday, February 5, 2021.



He said they share the same water with cattle.



The affected villages are Kannease No1., Kannease, Gambia, Atakorakurom, Osei Kurom, Dan Nyame, Nyame Bekyere and Pretua.



Construction of boreholes in four villages in the area had put to halt the Assembly Member said.



He appealed to the government, NGOs, philanthropists to come to the aid of the affected persons and provide with them portable water which will go a long way to enhance the health condition of residents living in the area.



Sustainable Development Goal six which Ghana is a signatory expects member nations to ensure access to water and sanitation for all by 2030.