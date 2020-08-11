Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Bono Region: Seven more arrested over NDC-NPP fatal clash

The arrest in connection with the violence that broke out in the Bono Region on Saturday

Seven more persons have been picked up as investigations continue over the violence that broke out in the Bono Region town of Nkrankwanta on Saturday.



The latest arrest brings the number of people currently in police custody for their alleged involvement in the clash to 10.



Bono Regional Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong said processes are underway to arraign them before the court.



“Yesterday [Monday], around the hours of 3 pm and 4 pm, seven persons were brought from the area with the commission of the crimes; such as causing damage to public properties and murder”, he told CNR.



“So for now, we are taking their statements and we will process them for court when we get something solid against them or we are able to get credible evidence against those persons that they were really involved. Then we put them before the court, but if the evidence we get is weak, we will bail them and continue our investigation them”.



He further added that the command is currently investigating the cause of the gunshots which killed one person.



“We are investigating because the ballistic people have to come down and then identify the particular weapon that was used. They are experts so when they go there, it will not take them a period of time to finish that work,” he further added.



Background



Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress and the ruling New Patriotic Party engaged in a scuffle at a registration center leading to the death of one person.



Properties were also set ablaze prompting police action.



The two main political parties have since accused each other of fueling the violence as police in the area is yet to establish the cause of the incident.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.