Bono Region: Philanthropist reshapes 15 km Adadiem-Boakre roads in Jaman North

Regional News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: Eddie Mingle, Contributor

A public-spirited resident of Jaman North District in the Bono Region and a philanthropist, at his own expense, has reshaped a number of roads in Adadientem, Boakre communities.



This is the first time that the roads are being rehabilitated by an individual.

The 15 kilometres of roads project which cost GHC 15000 is been undertaking by Mr Enock Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer of Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation who hails from Jaman North District.



The initial works undertaken by the resident, Mr Nyarko, included the removal of boulders from the road using earth-moving vehicles and machines to make driving easy for all who ply the roads.



He indicated that the situation has persisted for so many years and had not seen improvement on the road, he decided to come in to fix the initial problem that is to listen to the people's cry.



According to the residents, the poor nature of the roads have affected their day-to-today activities and their farm produce got spoiled during harvest season and they have also been complaining whiles nobody came to their aid.



Speaking to the newsmen, Mr Nyarko said the road works were his personal contribution to the development of these communities.



In an interview, Mr Nyarko said he hoped that a lot of people will show such acts of selflessness to help their communities and the nation at large.



He added that residents should do their best to contribute their quota towards improving the roads in the community as well as security in the area.



In recognition of the good work, the residents to send a a delegation to meet with Mr. Nyarko to commend him for making the community come alive.

The residents promised to support the course of the philanthropist in the community since he has brought back joy to them