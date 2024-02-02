Bono Region: Meter theft escalates; NEDCo loses more than GH¢200,000 in 2023

Regional News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Statistics from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in the Sunyani Area indicate the Company lost more than 211,000 Ghana Cedis last year as a result of meter theft in the Bono region.



According to the Management of NEDCo, about 88 meters were reported stolen.



“NEDCO Management is alarmed at the rate at which meters are being stolen in the Bono Region which is affecting their operations”.





The increasing rate of stolen meters and cables belonging to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) is becoming alarming.



Recently NEDCo complained about the rampant stealing of cables calling on all to help bring the situation to a minimum.



Officials of NEDCo have again expressed concern over what they say is the alarming rate of meter theft in the Bono Region.



The Sunyani Area Manager of NEDCo, Engineer Eugene Addo-Odoi in an interview said the situation is affecting their operations. He said they are however “collaborating with the security agencies to stem the tide”.



The Sunyani Area Customer Service Officer, Hajia Zakaria Amiratu revealed that about 88 meters were reported stolen from January to December last year (2023), costing NEDCo over GHC211,000.



Acquisition of meters through illegal way is another challenge to NEDCo. According to Hajia Amiratu, there are over 1000 meters acquired illegally in the Sunyani Municipality.



She urged customers to disregard any call urging them to pay New Service fees into any mobile money account.



Hajia Zakaria Amiratu urged customers to acquire meters in a legal way to avoid falling foul of the law.