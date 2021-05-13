Bono Minister implores contractor to speed-up Sunyani town roads project

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister on Tuesday implored Sinohydro Corporation contractors, to speed up work on construction and rehabilitation of the Sunyani town roads to open up the capital for economic activities to flourish.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for works on the 29-kilometre town roads to commence in September 2020.



On completion, the road project would open up and facilitate movements and economic activities in at least 26 communities, under eight suburbs of the Municipality.



The areas include Agyei Ano (Dr. Berko area), Mayfair area roads, Baakoniaba area roads, Estate Inner roads, New Town area roads, Penkwase area roads, and Sunyani inner link roads.



Mad Owusu-Banahene made the call when she inspected the progress of work on the Sunyani-Berlin Top portion stretch of the project.



The Regional Minister said she was highly impressed about the progress of work, and advised residents and drivers to cooperate with the contractors, own and monitor the project to ensure delivery of quality work.



Mad Owusu-Banahane further appealed to the contractors to endeavour to water the road to minimize dust pollution in the area.



The Sunyani town roads project, the Regional Minister added, was very dear to the people, saying it would not only uplift the image but would greatly help control the growing vehicular and human traffic in the city.



Mad. Owusu-Banahane said the springing up of new settlements in the Berlin-Top Area and parts of the Municipality had necessitated the importance to improve the security situation, and access roads to make neighbourhoods safer for residents.



During the visit, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted work on the drainage systems along both sides of the road were progressing steadily.