Bono Minister calls for collective efforts to control road crashes

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has called for collective efforts to control road crashes and fatalities in the region before, during and after the Christmas festivities.



She expressed regret that driver error and negligence were contributing to road accidents in the region, and therefore appealed to everybody to support efforts to bring sanity on the road.



Mad Owusu-Banahene made the call when she was addressing members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs at their end-of-year general meeting held on Monday in Sunyani.



She expressed her unhappiness about the protracted chieftaincy disputes in the region and urged the Judicial Committee of the House to do well to resolve those disputes amicably for the purpose of development.



Responding to an earlier appeal by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President of the House for the reshaping of the Sunyani town roads, the Regional Minister gave the assurance that the RCC would do everything possible to ensure that access roads in the Sunyani town were improved.



She commended the chiefs for their cooperation with the RCC for the region's development and appealed to them to tackle rising issues of land litigations, which could disturb the region's prevailing peace.



As part of the meeting the House admitted Odomfour Kwasi Apraku III, Nana Debrah Agyei and Odeneho Afram Brempong II, the Paramount Chiefs of Odomase Number One, Seikwa and Suma-Ahenkro traditional areas located in three politically administrative jurisdictions of Sunyani West Municipality, Tain, and Jaman North Districts, respectively.



Justice Patrick Bayeh, the Supervising High Court Judge in Sunyani led the newly admitted Paramount Chiefs to swear the three oaths of secrecy, allegiance, and membership.



