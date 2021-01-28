Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: GNA

Bono GPRTU Secretariat forms coronavirus prevention task force

The Bono Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has formed the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocol task force to ensure the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols among drivers and passengers in the Region.



Mr. Raymond Ansu-Gyeabour, the Acting Bono Regional Chairman of the Union said in a press statement signed by him and issued to the media on Wednesday in Sunyani.



The statement emphasised that there would be no entry of passengers and drivers unto all the branches, local and loading stations without them having a nose mask.



It reminded the public that the COVID-19 was real and that all users of the lorry stations- drivers, mates, passengers and porters must endeavour for safety sake to protect themselves by complying with and adhering to the COVID-19 directives and protocols.



The statement directed all the local branches to provide enough veronica buckets, liquid soaps, tissue papers at the lorry stations and loading points to encourage handwashing with soap under running water.



It appealed to drivers to provide hand sanitisers for passengers to rub their hands before and during their travels and entreated all branches to play COVID-19 jingles at the local stations to create awareness of the viral diseases and compliance with and adherence to the directives and protocols.



The statement cautioned that any driver who failed to conform to the arrangements for the prevention of the pandemic could either be banned from driving or would not be allowed to operate from the Union’s stations for some period.



It said the Secretariat was very much concerned because “the stations and loading points were potential places of spreading and contracting the disease” because majority of people travelled in and out from those places.