Bono East minister cuts sod for the construction of a public employment centre in Atebubu

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Bono East regional minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, has cut a sod for the construction of a single-storey public employment center in Atebubu.



The building will provide a one-stop service to both employers and prospective employees and will comprise offices, conference rooms, and ICT rooms, as well as other ancillary facilities. It is expected to be completed in six months.



Speaking at the event, Kwasi Adu-Gyan said the facility would go a long way toward deepening decentralization as it would bring a very important service to the doorsteps of the people in the eastern part of the region.



While expressing his gratitude to the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Bafour Awuah for his instrumentality in ensuring that the project sees the light of day, he thanked the Atebubu traditional council for their continuous cooperation leading to the development of the municipality.



The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Edward Owusu, advised the contractor, Otensco Construction Company, to work hard to ensure that the stipulated completion time is met.



Present was a delegation from the Atebubu traditional council led by its acting President Nana Kwabena Kyere III.