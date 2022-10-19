Bono-East Regional Minister assure Atebubu traditional council of more development in the area

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart

The Bono East regional minister, Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan has assured the Atebubu

traditional council of his commitment to the development of the traditional area

and the Atebubu-Amantin municipality as a whole.



The minister gave the assurance at a meeting with members of the council as part

of a one-day tour of the municipality which also saw him inspect a number of

development projects.



Welcoming the minister, the acting President of the council Nana Kwabena Kyere

III thanked him for his support during the burial rites of the late Omanhene of

Atebubu Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II.



He enumerated a number of issues facing the area which include: access to

potable water, improved health facilities and road network, inadequate school

buildings, the re-emergence of armed robberies, the Fulani herdsmen menace

and a stalled astroturf football pitch project.



In response Hon. Adu-Gyan said the cost-intensive nature of the Atebubu water system has necessitated its transfer from the domain of the Community Water

and Sanitation Agency to the Ghana Water Company Limited adding that

feasibility studies and relevant designs have been completed awaiting the signing of a contract between the ministry of finance and a Turkish company that will see to the execution of the job.



He said in spite of the economic recession faced by the country currently, plans

are far advanced to upgrade the municipal hospital while a lot more of Atebubu

town roads will soon see a face-lift.



On the re-emergence of armed robbery activities, the minister assured the

gathering that the Regional Security Council which he heads will reconsider the

situation on the ground and take the most appropriate steps to nip it in the bud.



He urged Nananom to desist from allocating their lands to Fulani herdsmen, a

move that in his estimation is key to the reduction of the threat that these

nomads pose to both lives and property in the area.



On the abandoned astroturf project the minister promised to contact the Middle

Belt Development Authority under whose auspices the project began to

ensure its completion.



Present were the Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward

Owusu and the Queen mother of the Atebubu traditional area Nana Afia Donyina

II.