Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Frank Aboagye, Contributor

Bono East Regional House of Chiefs condemns Techiman shooting incident

File photo of a shooting incident

The Bono East Regional House of Chiefs has condemned the shooting incident that characterised the recent general election in Techiman.



Speaking on behalf of the House, the President, Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V revealed that despite the high voter turnout in the polls, there were also some negatives that cannot be overlooked.



He cited and described the shooting incident in the Techiman South Constituency which claimed two lives and injured several others as a dent on our democracy.



Pimampim Yaw Kabrese made the revelation at the maiden meeting of the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman.



"Even though there was a massive turnout, the House will like to condemn the unrest that led to an alleged shooting incident leading to the loss of lives in the Regional Capital, Techiman," he said.



"The House shares its sympathy with the bereaved families that were faced with the untimely deaths."



He , however, called on the aggrieved parties to seek redress at the appropriate forum in line with accepted democratic principles in order not to tarnish the image of the country in the eyes of the international community.

