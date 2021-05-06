Bono East Police Command upscales efforts in crime prevention

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono East Regional Police Command has upscaled efforts in crime prevention by cracking down on criminals to ensure a peaceful and congenial environment for socio-economic growth.



Chief Superintendent Alhaji Huseini Musah Awinaba, the Regional Crime Officer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Techiman, said the move formed part of measures to create a “fear-free” movement of persons in the region and beyond.



He said the Command had devised pragmatic strategies such as intensifying foot patrols, establishing police posts in most communities to beef up security, and community engagements to assist in combating crime.



C/Supt. Awinaba said the region had abundant economic opportunities, hence the Command’s efforts in providing effective security to complement the Regional Coordinating Council and other stakeholders to ensure rapid economic progress.



He said stringent measures had been introduced to clamp down on criminal activities because crime was a canker that militated against economic opportunities.



C/Supt. Awinaba warned armed robbers and miscreants to stop their activities or face the wrath of the police.



He lauded Mr Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Regional Minister, for his support in crime prevention and appealed for continuous assistance to the police to contribute to realising his vision for economic growth.



C/Supt. said the police was making extra effort to patrol most of the roads where traders were robbed and that crime rate in the Techiman Township had reduced by 80 per cent.



He entreated the public to support the police in combating crime to ensure quality life in the region.