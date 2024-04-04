Bono East: NPP is the best choice to develop new regions - Roads minister assures Asueyi chief

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has, as part of his working visit to the Bono East Region, visited the Asueyi Chief Palace in the Techiman North constituency, where he assured the Chief, Nana Oti Panin, and his people of the NPP government’s commitment to upgrading their road network.



Prior to the visit of the minister, there had been concerns of agitation by section of youth of the community who had threatened to boycott this year’s elections if the road wasn’t fixed.



In his address, the chief highlighted the dire state of the Asueyi and Buoyem road projects that have been left incomplete.



He underscored the impact of the inadequate road infrastructure on the community's daily life and the urgent need for action.



Nana Oti Panin also drew attention to the lack of access to portable water, compounding the challenges faced by residents.



He lamented the political repercussions of neglected roads and cited the loss of the Techiman North seat by the NPP party in the previous elections as a consequence.



In his response, the Roads Minister, Asenso-Boakye, reiterated the government's commitment to development, particularly in the newly created regions like Bono East.



He emphasised the purpose of establishing the new regions to bring development closer to the people, assuring Nana Oti Panin that the NPP government has the region's best interests at heart.



"Nana, it is only the one who gave birth to a child who can properly take care of him or her," the Minister remarked.



"The NPP government birthed this region and therefore has the responsibility to ensure its complete development."



Despite the challenges, Nana Oti Panin commended the Nana Addo administration for its achievements in health and education, including the establishment of chip compounds and classrooms.



He, however, urged the roads minister to prioritise the repair of their roads to prevent further electoral losses and improve the quality of life for residents.



