Bono East NDC holds talks with queen mother in Techiman

Regional News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: Bilal Muazu Sulemana, contributor

The Regional Chairman of the NDC Unas Owusu in the Bono East Region, over the week end had a fruitful engagement with Queen Mother's in the Region at the Jemima Grace Kodua Antwi Hotel in Techiman.



The regional Chairmanon behalf of Nana Sompahemaa H.E Lordina Mahama commended the Queen mothers for their selfless and exemplary leadership roles that have shaped our societies. He further charged the Queen Mothers to support their own Sompahemaa of Nkoranza Traditional area, H.E Lordina Mahama and her husband the Game Changer 24hr economy policy proposal of H.E John Dramani Mahama to turn around the Economy of Ghana into a prosperous one.



The National Women Organizer Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw who was present at the meeting also edged the Queen Mothers to speak out and call out nation wreckers. She further stated that the fact that Chiefs and Queen Mothers do not engage in active partisan politics does not mean they should sit aloof and alow a few people to destroy our country and our democracy. It is time for our Queen Mothers to stand their grounds and support individuals with good visions for Ghana.



The President of the Queen Mothers Association in Bono East Regiont thanked H.E John Dramani Mahama for his 24hr economy policy proposal and pledged to do their part to ensure it is implemented to create the necessary job opportunities for the teeming youth. They also thanked Nana Sompahemaa H.E Lordina Mahama for her kind gesture to them through the Regional Chairman .



The president of the Queen Mothers Association also shared fond memories of how H.E Lordina Mahama took good care of them as First Lady and admonished her colleagues to work hard to bring back the joy they shared some time back.