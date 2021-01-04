Politics of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Bono East: NDC demands immediate release of party activist arrested by secret operatives

Abdul-Latif Seidu Harrison has allegedly been arrested by the police

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is questioning the whereabouts of one of its activists in the Bono Region who was reportedly arrested by National Security Operatives on Friday.



Mr Abdul-Latif Seidu Harrison aka DJ Proddy is alleged to be in custody following a Facebook threat on the lives of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and President Akufo-Addo.



“They [National Security] took him to Tamale. We made a follow up to Tamale and they said they have transported him to Accra,” the Bono East Regional Secretary for the NDC, Mohammed Shamsudeen Ali told Accra-based Citi FM.



In a statement, the party condemned the action of the secret operatives adding that it is an attempt to “gag and oppress people who openly condemn the killings and police brutalities perpetrated against Ghanaians mostly NDC supporters”.



“On this note, we wish to call on the National Security Minister Hon Kan Dapaah to call his guys to order and ensure that DJ Proddy is set free with immediate effect,” the statement added.



Commenting on the post on Facebook by Mr Seidu Harrison, the party said he had issued such “funny” threats out of “youthful exuberance”.



Read the full press statement below



BONO EAST NDC CONDEMNS THE ARREST OF DJ PRODDY FOR EXPRESSING HIS ANGER AGAINST PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO AND JEAN MENSAH



Our attention has been drawn to the arrest of one Mr Adbul-Latif Seidu Harrison (DJ Proddy) by national security operatives following comments he is alleged to have made against the immediate families of President Akufo Addo and Mrs Jean Mensah, Ghana’s Electoral Commission Chairperson. Our checks further revealed that the guy made these comments on his Facebook page and same shared on some WhatsApp platforms.



The party wishes to state that, though we have not established contact with the said DJ Proddy to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the events leading to his arrest as reported in the media, we condemn his arrest in no uncertain terms. It is most unfortunate that, the young guy who perhaps out of youthful exuberance made these funny threats have attracted the attention of the National Security. It is particularly intriguing that, some prominent people in Ghana notably Hon Kennedy Agyapong who is a sitting member of parliament and Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman have made worse comments and yet our security forces have not arrested them or initiated legal actions against them. Hon Kennedy Agyapong for instance on Net2 TV insulted His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and declared that he will order his thugs to locate His Excellency, John Mahama, Hon. Asiedu Nkatiah, Hon. Baba Jamal, Col. Gbevlo houses and burn them. Same Kennedy Agyapong attacked and insulted a sitting Judge of High Court and yet is walking free and taking a second wife. With all these threats against a former president and NDC flag bearer, National Security has not gone after him. So why the poor boy from Gulumpe in Kintampo?



There is only one conclusion that we draw from the arrest of DJ Proddy; President Akufo Addo is using the National Security to gag and oppress people who openly condemn the killings and police brutalities perpetrated against Ghanaians mostly supporters of NDC. This is unfortunate and must be condemned by well-meaning Ghanaians. You cannot choose to set free Kennedy Agyapong and arrest DJ Proddy for a similar offence.



On this note, we wish to call on the National Security Minister Hon Kan Dapaah to call his guys to order and ensure that DJ Proddy is set free with immediate effect. As long as Hon Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi remain free citizens, the same way must DJ Proddy be set free without further delay.



-Signed-



Mohammed Shamsudeen Ali



Regional Secretary





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.