General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Bono East Minister loses seat to NDC's Sanja Nanja

MP-elect for Atebubu-Amanten, Sanja Nanja

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Sanja Nanja, has reclaimed the Atebubu-Amanten seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Nanja in 2016 lost his seat to the NPP's Kofi Amoakohene, who doubles as the Bono East Regional Minister.



The NDC's candidate won by 17,588 representing 56.86 per cent with Mr Amoakohene coming in second with 13,169 representing 42.53 per cent of total votes cast.



It can be recalled that Sanja Nanja in 2016, members of the Atebubu Traditional Council banned him from the Constituency for insulting the Queen Mother of the area, Nana Afuah Denyina, on live radio.



The presidential and parliamentary elections came off yesterday, Monday, December 7, 2020. A total of 833 candidates contested the parliamentary race in all 275 constituencies in the country.





