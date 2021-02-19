Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

Bono East Council Of State election slated for tomorrow as High Court quashes injunction

The court lifted the injunction when it heard the matter on Friday 19, 2021 in Sunyani

The Sunyani High Court has quashed an injunction application it granted against the conduct of the Bono East Council of State election last week.



The court also slapped a cost of GH¢3,000 against the plaintiff, Honourable Afolabi Kennedy, an Assembly Member in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality.



By this ruling, the Election Commission in the Bono East region has now been cleared to conduct the Council of State election.



The Bono East Regional Election Commission boss, Mr. Gabriel Dei Yeboah tells Ghanaweb that the ruling has paved the way for the conduct of the election.



Mr. Dei disclosed that the election will come off on Saturday 20, 2021 at the Bronkyempem Hall in Techiman.



Ten candidates are hoping to pick the sole slot to represent the Bono East region on the Council of State.



The candidates are; Agyapong Adu-Baah; Fred Zeini; Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV,



Obrempong Kru-Takyi II and Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V.



The rest are Alhassan Sulemana, Prince Amponsah, Nana Owusu Gyima, Gyabaah Nsiah, and Godwin Kwadwo Amoako.



The Sunyani High Court on February 9, 2021, barred the EC from going ahead with the conduct of the Council of State election in the Bono East.



This follows an injunction application by three aggrieved Assembly members in the



Bono East region challenging the validity of the composition of the Electoral College for the election.



