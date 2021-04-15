Bono: Bus carrying 260 slabs of ‘weed’ en route to Niger impounded

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Daily Mail

The Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) of the Ghana Police Service has intercepted a bus carrying 260 slabs of compressed dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.



Two people; a 32-year-old driver Awudu Yakubu and Ibrahim Haruna, aged 37 are being investigated for possessing the drugs.



Deputy Bono Regional Police Commander ACP Baba Sani Adams confirmed the development at a press conference.



He said the bus which was on its way to Niger from Alabar in Kumasi was intercepted by the police on the Techiman Highway upon intelligence on Saturday, April 9, 2021.



The police chief said about 18 passengers were asked to disembark and discontinue the journey since Ghana’s borders remained closed due to COVID-19.



The bus with registration number GV 5118 – Z have since been impounded while the two suspects remain in custody to assist police investigations.



