Bolgatanga Technical varsity lecturer shot dead

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A lecturer of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Alhas­san Azumah, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, on Wednesday evening.



The incident reportedly happened at about 6:15 pm at the residence of Azumah at Sokabisi, a suburb of the town.



It is unclear what triggered the attack and gruesome murder of Mr Azumah, who was also the Public Affairs Director of the university.



Mr Azumah, a former assembly member for the Missiga Electoral Area in the Bawku Municipality, left behind a wife and children.



No arrest has been made, but the Upper East Regional Police Command has promised to arrest perpetrators of the crime.



The body has been conveyed to the Mortuary at Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autops



Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Directorate of the university said it would issue a press statement on the incident after consultation with the bereaved family were conclud­ed.



Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, a close relativeof Azumah who remained anonymous, expressed shock at the murder of his brother,



saying his death has thrown the whole family into a state of devas­tation.



“We are yet to come into terms with the killing of our brother. What really influenced his attackers to shoot him dead remains mind­boggling,” he said.



The relative appealed to the police to arrest perpetrators of the crime, and to intensify patrols in Bolgatanga to prevent gun fight among some people



