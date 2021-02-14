General News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Bolgatanga Police bans all Valentine day pubs and spots parties

The Police picked up information that some pubs and spots have planned opening

Police in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga has banned all forms of celebrations for valentine’s day on February 14.



This was after it picked information that some pubs and spots have planned programmes to mark the day.



A statement from the Divisional Headquarters said it’s imperative that pubs and spots should pay heed to the Executive order from the President of Ghana.



Currently, Ghana’s active cases stand at 7, 754 after 771 new cases were recorded.



The country’s death toll is now 518.



In all, Ghana has recorded 75,118 COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the country has recorded 66,846 clinical recoveries.