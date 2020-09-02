Regional News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GNA

Bolgatanga East NPP Executives and DCE settle differences

File photo: Both parties have settled the long-standing dispute and given peace a chance

The Bolgatanga East Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, have settled a long-standing dispute and given peace a chance.



This was made possible by Mr Malik Anabila Afeghera, a Patron of the NPP, who encouraged the DCE and the party’s executives to unite with Naba Biliya Maltinga Afeghera III, the new Paramount Chief of the Zuarungu Traditional Area.



He also promised to ensure the Bolgatanga East District Assembly elects a Presiding Member, which it had tried to do since January this year.



Early this year, the Constituency Chairman of the party, Mr Amoah David and some executives of the party accused the DCE of not involving them in the implementation of the Assembly’s projects and policies.



The Constituency Chairman at the time explained that per the party’s constitution, before one could get to the polling stations to undertake any activity, the party’s hierarchy had to be informed but that was not done.



The DCE refuted the allegations that he was neglecting them.



Meanwhile, the Zuarungu Traditional Council, expressed similar sentiments about the DCE not involving it in the activities of the Assembly, describing the DCE’s action as disrespectful to the ‘Skin’.



Addressing the aggrieved parties at the Bolgatanga East Constituency, Mr Afeghera said now that the area has a substantive Paramount Chief, there was the urgent need for unity and peace to help bring about accelerated development.



“I appeal to you all the aggrieved parties to put the development of this area ahead of your differences and to forge ahead together to help accelerate the development of this area,” Mr Afeghera said.



He said the implementation of government’s interventions, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, the Free Senior High School Programme and the School Feeding Programme, would suffer without peace and unity.



The Patron warned the constituency executives to take note that the party would not make any significant impact in the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections if they failed to work with the DCE, who was elected as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Bolgatanga East Constituency.



“The NPP party is greater than our differences and as party executives, we must all work hard to support the DCE and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the 2020 general elections,” he stressed.



The aggrieved parties, including the DCE, the Constituency Chairman and the Constituency party executives, pledged to work together.



They assured the patron of team work to ensure the party wins in the constituency in the elections.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.