Regional News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bolgatanga Divisional Police Command inaugurated

The Upper East Regional Police Commander DCOP Mr Kwaku Osei Ampofo- Duku on Friday, June 26, 2020, cut the tape for the inauguration of the Bolgatanga Divisional Police Command.



Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr. Dela Dzansi, Bolgatanga Divisional Police Commander in his welcome address thanked the Regional Commander, Personnel and resident for their contribution to assist the division to fight crime. He assured residents of police readiness to use professionalism to fight crime in the Division.



DCOP Kwaku Osei Ampofo-Duku in his inaugural address, also urged personnel and residents to work together to support the Division clamp down on criminals through information sharing.



He thanked the police Administration for making the establishment of the division a reality.



Present at the ceremony were the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Regional Chief Imam and Heads of Security in the Upper East Region.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.