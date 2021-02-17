Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Bolga Tech Institute shut down over student clashes

The school has been closed down temporarily

The Bolgatanga Technical Institute in the Upper East Region has on Wednesday, 17 February 2021, been shut down.



This follows a clash between two student groups of the school on Tuesday night.



The situation which got out of hand by Wednesday morning, led to the destruction of school property.



Some students were also injured in the melee.



The immediate cause of the incident is unknown.



The Municipal Security Council has however ordered a temporary shutdown of the school.



Investigations have also begun into the matter.