Regional News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Jubilee House

Bolga Imam commends Bawumia for keeping faith with Zongo community and beyond

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Upper East Regional Imam, Sheikh Yusif Adams, has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for keeping faith with the Zongo community and helping other less privileged people.



Dr. Bawumia, who is on a working visit in the north, joined Muslims in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolga, to observe Friday congregational prayers (Jummah) at the Bolga Central Mosque on Friday, September 11, 2020.



Welcoming the Vice President, Sheikh Yusif Adam said the Vice President has not deserted his people, and commended him for his laudable interventions for the people of Zongos and beyond.



The Imam said the congregation was delighted to reunite with Dr. Bawumia to pray together again, having joined them in the same mosque in the past.



In a brief remark after prayers, Bawumia urged the congregation and Muslims in general, to continue to live in peace and harmony among themselves, as well as with others within their respective communities.



Bawumia requested the Imam and the congregation to pray for victims of recent floods in the Upper East and North East Regions as a result of the Bagre Dam spillage in Burkina Faso and torrential rains in northern Ghana.



Sheikh Yusif Adam prayed for the Vice President, President Akufo-Addo and the country.

