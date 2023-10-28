Bolga East NPP PC escapes death in accident

Regional News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Parliamentary Candidate for Bolgatanga East, Mathew Silas Amoah, has escaped death in an accident while travelling to the nation’s capital, Accra.



According to a report sighted on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio’s website, the accident occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.



Mathew Silas Amoah’s car is said to have had a head-on collision with a truck on Friday, October 27, 2023, around 1:30 p.m.



Occupants of the car, including Mr Amoah, his wife, his bodyguard, and his driver, were rushed to the Suhum General Hospital where they received treatment.



The parliamentary candidate who spoke to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio after the accident indicated that he is doing well and escaped unscathed.