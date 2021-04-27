Bolga Central has given me a priceless platform to excel – Isaac Adongo

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has told his constituents that they’ve given him the biggest platform in the world.



According to him, the Constituency has given him the platform to become a lawmaker and that is selling him and the region to the world as he continues to explore and contribute his quota to the development of the country as a whole.



He made this known when he joined congregants of the Desert Pastures formerly the Fountain Gate Church in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Re to worship on Sunday April 25.



Isaac Adongo said “I had no choice but to be here today because the Lord has done a lot for the people of Bolgatanga Central and for myself and my family and I have come home to thank you for the confidence and the humility with which you granted me the whole of Ghana to exhibit the talent that God gave me. I cannot do that without thanking God for touching your hearts and to see value in me when I was no body, when none of you knew me, you still had the confidence that I could do the job. You’ve given me a second term and I am here to join you to thank God for how far he has brought us”.



Adding that “You probably do not know the platform you have given me. It is a huge very important global platform that you have given me”.



“Bolga has been seen as a very important player in proposing private solutions to our national development efforts and I felt very proud for the people I represented because when I came into politics; one of my major cardinal objectives was to be able to give the constituency a visibility. It was to move Bolga to a point where we became a major part of national development discourse,” he said while narrating his encounter with an International organization he did not name and the fact that he was praised for his deep understanding of the economy and his ability to simplify technical issues.



