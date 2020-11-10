Regional News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Bolewura launches educational fund

Tingawura Seidu Abudu reading Bolewura’s address

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) as part of the social responsibility of the Palace to ensure quality education for all duly launched the Bole Educational Fund at the Durbar of the Home Coming Damba of the Chiefs and people of Bole on Sunday 9th November 2020 dubbed; “Homecoming Damba festival”.



The Bolewura personally donated a seed capital of two hundred thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc200,000) to the Bole Educational Fund and called on all sons and daughters of Bole Traditional Area and beyond to support the educational fund by donating to the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) account number 0041130003342, Bole Branch.



The Bolewura’s address read by Tingawura Seidu Abudu said this year’s Damba Festival is named Homecoming Damba Festival because it marks a history-making moment of this great traditional Area.



The Bolewura said he is two years on the Bole throne and that there periods of strife and mistrust among the people of Bole which should make way for a new era because he Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) is prepared to open new doors of opportunities that promote peace and development.



The Bolewura commended the people of the Bole Traditional area for embracing peace in Bole after some Chieftaincy problems that have now been resolved.



The Bolewura said this year's Home Coming Damba festival is a proof that the peace of Bole is beheld and we can begin to point to concrete signs of the peace.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge (I) called on all his Chiefs, Queen Mothers and the entire people of Bole Traditional Area to rally behind the Traditional Council to consolidate the peace in the Traditional area to enhance development because all opportunities shall be opened to all citizens of the Bole Traditional Area for effective development.



The Bolewura urged all to embrace peace before, during and after this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



At the Durbar of the Homecoming Damba of the Chiefs and people of Bole, a number of individuals who have helped to promote and shape the discourse on the peacebuilding process resulting in absolute peace and unity in the Bole Traditional Area of Gonjaland and as well as individuals who have made an impact in the promotion of development given contains.



Those given the citations were Former President John Dramani Mahama, Hon Adam Salifu Braimah who is the Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed who is the Northern Regional Minister and Mr Ibrahim Mahama who is the CEO of Engineers and Planners.



Others that received the citations were Alhaji Yusif Sulemana who is MP for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Mr Lawal Tamimu who is DCE for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, Sedu Abudu aka REDfyah Kurabaso who is a multiple Award-winning reggae Musician and Mr Mahama Haruna who is the General Manager of Bole Nkilgi FM.



The rest that received the citations were Mr Wuripe Mumuni Adams who is the Owner of Wuripe and sons Royal Lodge, the Tumu Kuoru Richard Babini Kanton who is Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional area, Fr. Clement M. Aapengnuo who is the Executive Director at the Center for Conflict Transformation and Peace Studies, Damongo, Savannah Region and Mr George Agbenowoshi who is with the Forestry Commission in Accra.

