Bole mourns as 2 SHS students perish in gory accident

Regional News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Bole in the Savannah Region is in a state of mourning as two female SHS students from the town schooling at the Lassi Tuolo Senior High School in the Upper West Region on their way home for vacation perished in a gory accident.



The accident took place near Gindabou in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah in the morning of April 6, 2023 when the bus carrying students from the Lassia Tuolu Senior High School in the Upper West region to the Bole area had the accident.



The grand-daughter of a prominent Chief from the Bole Traditional Area, Tingawura Alhaji Sampson Seidu Abudu was one of the two that died while being rushed to the Bole District Hospital. The father of the SHS girl (Hidaya Seidu Abudu) is a popular young man known for his generosity and works at the Wa branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank.



One other female student died on the spot while the surviving students are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, some with critical conditions.



The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained but many have attributed the accident to the bad nature of the Wa- Sawla-Bole highway.



An aggrieved resident of Bole wrote, “The Wenchi to Wa & Sawla to Laribanga stretches of road have become accidents prone and death-traps that continues ro consume blood of travelers because of the bad nature of these stretches”.



The aggrieved man said, “Meanwhile, our politicians are watching unconcerned. The potholes or manholes along these stretches are too bad. Honourable Savannah regional minister what’s happening? Do you want us, all to die before something is done on these roads? Why have maintenance works stop? Why is that some asphalting works is ongoing on some major regional connecting roads but not in Savannah? Can you team up with your Upper West counterpart & lobby through likes of Lands Minister, Interior Minister & Speaker of Parliament to get these road fixed? Aren’t part of Ghana? Do we pay taxes? Why these long neglect?”



He added, “How many innocent, brilliant and promising souls must we sit aloft for their lives be wasted on these roads? Honourable Muhazu, please we don’t want die, we want children to return safe from school and we want to see our children grow and contribute to growth of Savannah”.



Another aggrieved man from Bole while expressing his condolences wrote: “We need speak up, let demands from the authorities and push them to do their work that our taxes are used to pay them”.



He added, “The Wa-Tuna-Salwa-Bole-Tinga-Dua-Bamboi-Wenchi stretch is too bad. No more yearly road maintenance works, I mean nothing is being done on this road although it’s even an international route”.