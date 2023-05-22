Bole community co-operative credit union holds annual general meeting

Regional News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Bole Community Co-operative Credit Union held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 20, 2023, at the Bole Senior High School assembly hall.



The AGM which was held under the theme: “Together we defy all odds in the midst of Global Economic Challenge" brought many stakeholders to discuss the prospect of the union.



The meeting allowed all stakeholders to look at achievements, success stories, challenges and the way forward for the Bole community cooperative credit union.



Speaking to Nkilgi FM, the Board Chairman of the Bole Community Co-operative Credit Union Mr. Dramani Natomah Adams said, the AGM was organised in fulfilment of provisions in the bylaws of the association and also in compliance with the regulatory requirement of the Manager of the Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA).



He added that annual general meetings are organised by the board of directors to account to members their stewardship, it is also a forum where important proposals/ resolutions are tabled for discussion and approvals thereof.



Mr. Natomah said; “we have all witnessed various crises that bedevilled the economics of countries all over the world, in which Ghana’s economy is no exception and due to the very recent economic policy that has to do with domestic debt exchange program in the country, banking sectors which include credit unions are all affected in one way or the other”.



Mr Dramani Natomah Adams used the opportunity to encourage members to save, pay back their loans at the right time and forget people peddling liars about the credit union.







Speaking on behalf of the paramount chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Safo Kutuge Feso, Haruna Abdulai Obey commended the board, staff, members and all stakeholders for their contribution towards the development of the area.



He assured investors that Bole is a peaceful place to do business.



Other speakers who gave their solidarity messages include the DCE for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming; the Regional Manager of the Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association; the Bole District Director of Education and the Headmaster of Bole Senior High School.