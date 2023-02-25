Bole Youth for JM Movement 2024 donates GHS20,000 to campaign

Politics of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has received a boost in his bid to become president once again in 2024, as a group calling itself Bole Youth for JM Movement 2024 has donated amount of GHS20,000 to support his presidential primaries campaign.



The donation was made on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at former President John Dramani Mahama's office in Cantonments, Accra.



The group promised to support Mr Mahama in whichever way possible to achieve his goal of becoming the president of Ghana once again.



The Bole Youth for JM Movement 2024 is a grassroots organisation that aims to promote Mahama's candidacy for the presidency in the upcoming elections.



Speaking at the donation ceremony, the group's spokesperson, Abdul Rafiu Haruna, stated that they believed in Mahama's vision for the country and were committed to doing whatever they could to support him.



Former Chief of Staff under President John Dramani Mahama's regime, Mr Julius Debrah, who received the donation expressed his gratitude to the group and thanked them for their support.



He stated that their contribution was a demonstration of the confidence that Ghanaians have in JM and his vision for the country.



He also spoke about former President Mahama's plans for the country, highlighting his commitment to creating jobs, improving healthcare and education, and promoting economic growth.



He emphasised the need for unity and urged all Ghanaians to come together to work towards a brighter future for the country.



The donation from the Bole Youth for JM Movement 2024 comes as Mahama prepares for the presidential primaries, which are set to take place later this year.



The primaries will determine the candidate who will represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential elections.



Mr Mahama, who previously served as president from 2012 to 2017, is seen as a strong contender for the presidency.



He has been vocal in his criticism of the current government's policies and has promised to offer an alternative vision for the country if elected.



With the support of groups like the Bole Youth for JM Movement 2024, Mahama will be hoping to secure the NDC nomination and go on to challenge for the presidency once again