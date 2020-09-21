Regional News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Bole NDC Deputy Organiser escapes assassination attempt

All the items in Samuel Gonsob Sansah's room including his motorbike got burnt

The Deputy Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Bole-Bamboi constituency of the Savannah Region Mr Samuel Gonsob Sansah has escaped an assassination attempt in the early hours of Sunday 20th September 2020 by unknown people but all the items in his room including his motorbike got burnt.



Narrating his ordeal to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the professional Teacher said at about 1:00 am to 2:00 am on Sunday 20th September 2020, someone knocked his window and requested to see him and as a politician and someone who stays within other neighbours he could not have ignored the person because he felt he was in a sort of distress and so he went out.



He added that when he got to his main door, the person was not there so he decided to go towards the window where one of the people called him and one threw an object he suspected to be a stone on his face.



Mr Sansah said he dodged the stone which scratched him and started running for his life while shouting for help and that the suspects sensing danger stopped chasing him and rather went back to his house and set it ablaze destroying his room items and his motorbike but spared his children.



Asked if he has a problem with someone, Mr Sansah said he has lived in Bole the past two years and has never exchange words with anyone. He added that aside the political debates, he is fine with all.



The Deputy NDC Organiser for Bole who is a close associate of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said he has reported the case to the Bole Police for investigation.



Speaking to Nkilgi FM the MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yusif Sulemana sympathised with the Bole NDC Deputy Organiser and his wife and three children were in the room when the house was set ablaze but they also escaped to a nearby house.



The MP further said the Bole-Bamboi Constituency is known to be a peaceful one in terms of politics and prayed the attack was not politically motivated because it could set an environment for reprisal attacks.



“If it is because Gonsob is an ardent supporter of the MP and has been in.the forefront of the NDC campaign especially the Brifor Communities that he was attacked then I can call the few Brifors in NPP to stop or else the fightback will be worse...but for now, I’m not suggesting Brifors attacked the NDC Organiser”; the Bole MP said.



The MP called on the Police to do a thorough investigation into the issue.



Mr Samuel Sansah is a Brifor and hails from the same Electoral area as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Mr David Sei Demah.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.