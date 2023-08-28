Bole MP encourages Gonjas in diaspora to invest and send remittances home

Regional News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency in the Savannah region, Yusif Sulemana, has encouraged the people of Gonjaland in the diaspora to always remember to send remittances to their respective families back home in Ghana and also invest in the Savannah region.



He added that families back home pay school fees, and perform funerals and other social events hence the need for those in the diaspora to occasionally remit something to support.



Yusif Sulemana said this at a meeting with the Gonjaland association, UK and Ireland chapter in Leicester, UK where he is currently on a private visit.



The Bole MP used the opportunity to highlight some of the natural resources available in the Savannah region, especially gold deposits; the vast arable land for farming, and economic tress like Shea, Cashew amongst others that Gonjas in the diaspora should endeavour to invest in.



The MP also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the UK and Ireland chapter of the Gonjaland association for providing a mechanised borehole to Bole Technical Institute in his constituency upon his request.