Health News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Bole MP donates medical equipment on behalf of IMAGHE Incorporation

Alhaji Yussif Sulemana making the donation to the Bole District Health Directorate

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has donated assorted medical equipment to the Bole District Health Directorate on behalf of the Director of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) known as the International Medical Association for Global Health Empowerment (IMAGHE Incorporation) which is a Subsidiary of IMAGHE-Ghana on Tuesday, 23rd February, 2020.



Donating the items on behalf of Dr. Derick Aboagye who is the Chief Executive Director of IMAGHE Incorporation the MP said the NGO IMAGHE Incorporation is into a donation of medical equipment, construction of Community- Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds for rural communities and also into philanthropic work.



Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana added that the NGO based in the Unites States of America, will subsequently be adding more of the items in future and that the Director himself Dr. Derick Aboagye will be visiting Bole soon with his people.



The items donated to the Bole District Health Directorate included; face masks, given sets, tension pillows, catheters, plasters, Vascular closure device, surgical blades, tubes, sutures, adult lumbar punctures, bandages and others.



The Director for the Bole District Health Directorate Mr. David Bakuri thanked the donors IMAGHE Incorporation for that kind gesture and also thanked the MP for the wonderful works he has been doing for the Ghana Health Service in Bole District.



Mr. David Bakuri also pleaded with the NGO to assist them with infrastructure since that is another main challenge in the Bole District.



He said most of their facilities are not conducive for people to seek medical care there because of the nature of the facilities, but they have no option than to manage. He, therefore, used the opportunity to plead with the NGO to help them get CHPS Compounds.