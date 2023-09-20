Bole MP denies busing people into Damongo Constituency to register

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has denied busing first-time voters into the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region to register.



Speaking on the morning show of Bole-based Nkilgi FM on September 18, 2023, the Bole MP said the allegations are not only ridiculous but laughable.



A New Patriotic Party (NPP), activist Iddi Osman accused the Bole MP of busing first-time voters into the Damongo Constituency to register to alter the voting pattern in the Constituency.



Iddi Osman who is also an NPP Communications team member alleged the NPP has been informed that the NDC in Damongo with the help of the MP for the Bole constituency is about to bus first-time voters from Bole, then station them at Larabanga and send them in turns to the registration center in Damongo so that they can get them registered.



In a post on several WhatsApp groups, Iddi Osman wrote; “We have picked intelligence that the NDC in Damongo with the help of the MP for the Bole constituency is about to bus first-time voters from Bole, then station them at Larabanga and send them in turns to the registration center in Damongo so that they can get them registered. The NPP in Damongo is keeping an eye on them and will not allow that illegality to happen”.



But the MP for the Bole – Bamboi constituency, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said what Iddi Osman wrote was a blatant lie and that he had kept screenshots of the posts so he could take legal action against the NPP activist should he ever repeat such false allegations.



Alhaji Yussif Sulemana however disclosed that he was in and out of the Damongo constituency the previous week to represent former President, John Dramani Mahama at a funeral and also to be part of an NDC meeting to form committees towards the 2024 elections.



He said the NPP “after seeing me around and perhaps fearing my shadow decided to create a story that I’m busing people into Damongo Constituency to register”.



The Bole MP said he is not afraid to help the NDC in the Damongo constituency because his mother is from Larabanga but he has not bused anyone into the constituency to register.





According to the MP for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, he has not been able to bus people from many communities in his constituency especially the Bamboi area to Bole to register and wonders why he would rather bus people from Bole to the Damongo Constituency.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said some days ago, first-time voters at Bamboi mobilised and hired a bus to Bole but 160 of them could not register because the queue was long and so moved back to Bamboi and that he is struggling to see how he can assist them to come back to register at Bole.



The MP said the allegation is not the first from the NPP disclosing that during the 2020 general elections, he was accused of moving people from Cote D’Ivoire to the Damongo Constituency to vote which is a big lie.