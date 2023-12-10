Bole District: UK- Ghana Gold Programme launched

Regional News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The United Kingdom (UK)- Ghana Gold Programme (UKGGP) which is working

with Ghana Government and other partners was launched on 5th December, 2023 in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.



The UK-Ghana Gold Programme seeks to break the link between illegal, artisanal

gold mining and serious organized crime (SOC).



The Programme was launched nationally on 31 July 2023 by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.



Following the launch, the Ghana UK Gold programme carried out several research works linked to the project in all the three districts in the project is being implemented in, that is Bole District in the Savannah Region, Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region, and Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in the Western Region from August to October.



The UK-GHANA Gold Program programme is moving to the delivery stage and 5th December 2024 was the local launch of the program.



The Bole District is the first district to launch the project locally with officials of the British High Commission in Ghana participating.



Speaking at the launch, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming said the UK- Ghana Gold programme will assist prevent crimes and illicit activities in the small-scale mining mining communities in the Bole District.



She expressed her gratitude to the Coordinator of the project and the British High Commission officials for launching the programme in Bole District.



The Team Leader of the British High Commission Mr Chris Aston said at the launch that the UK Ghana Gold programme is British funded programme and they have been working at the National level for three years and have now moved to the local level starting with Bole District in the Savannah Region, Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region and Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in the Western Region.



Mr Aston said their working area will be to help solve serious organised crimes in the small-scale mining communities.



The Officials of the British High Commission also visited the Palace of the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I).



Addressing the Bolewura and his sub-Chiefs, Queenmothers and the Chief Imam of Bole, the Team Leader Mr Chris Aston said they have been working at the National level and now moving to three districts and Boleis one of those Districts.



The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area,

Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) explained how the Traditional authorities have done a lot to combat armed robbery and other illegal activities in. all small-scale mining communities in his Traditional area.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) also said Gold or for that matter minerals is a source of attraction to so many people, so people of all backgrounds come to this area because of the discovery of galamsey activities and so because of that people coming from West Africa or Africa, they’ve come with the attendance evils”.



The Bole Paramount Chief said; “We have armed robbers and murders of all kinds in the area. So with the incidence of armed robbery going on, as a Paramount Chief of the traditional area, I called my chiefs together and told them that it was not safe for us to be here without forming a team that would protect life and property so in consultation with the peace officer here, the Police Commander, the Army Commander and Chiefs we have been able to put in place a volunteer group.”



He added; “before it becomes legal we called the Police boss that we are putting in place this kind of team as a supplement to your already existing team…already they know the terrain, they know the environment, they know the people the good ones and the bad ones, so please bring them under your authority."



Bolewura said; “Daylight robbery, and highway robbery has also gone down, so Bole Traditional Area has seized to be part of the news about crime.



“These are assurances I want to give to you that the is already a team that we have built because it is better to protect than to let the harm happen then you begin to put in place solutions, that will not help.



“So that is the relieving news I have for you people. It is a supplement to the efforts of the Ghana Police Service, we are only helping them because we know the terrain, we know the people, we know the good ones and we know the bad ones.



“So when the criminals heard about the formation of such a team they disappeared, we’ve never heard of them again armed robbery is down, and crimes of various types have fallen."



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) added "This land is ours, we are the custodians, I am the allodial owner of the land, I can give the land to you or dispossess you of the land depending on how you cooperate with me, so I am taking this note to appeal to you, we are not against anti-development, we want development but development must come with certain conditions, you want to come and develop land, you develop it for the public interest but there is something you do, you compensate us, that is no matter how minimal it is or substantial it may be because we are not anti-development we welcome it.”