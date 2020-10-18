Regional News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Bole District: Kilampobile to get a shea butter processing factory

A non Governmental organisation (NGO) The Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation has cut the sod for the construction of a Shea Butter Processing equipment and machine room for Kilampobile Shea Butter Co-Operative Society in the Bole District of Savannah Region on Friday, 16th October 2020.



The Organisation with specific aims to purchase and install modern shea butter processing for the people also aim to achieve construction of one (1) one building for a machine room and storeroom and will train 100 beneficiaries on quality Shea Butter processing.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm after the sod cutting, the Chief Executive Officer of “Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation '' Mr Habib Haruna said they have just finished two projects in Chache and Ntereso and are now cutting sod for the people of Kilampobile.



Mr Habib Haruna said the construction of the project will immediately commence after the sod cutting. He said on the day of commissioning, the German Embassy and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole will all be present to witness the commissioning.



He added that the money for the project has been paid into the account of the women group in Kilampobile for the Shea Butter processing factory.



Mr Haruna further said the project has been supported with £10,000 by the German Embassy, which is equivalent to ¢66,200.



Mr Abdallah Alhassan who is the project officer for Social Investors Foundation in the Bole District told Nkilgi Fm that their NGO operates in only three Regions in the Northern Part of Ghana, specifically Savannah Region, North-East Region and Northern.



He urged all groups who are interested in adding value to Shea that their doors are still opened for everyone.



Members of the Kilampobile community expressed their appreciation of what the “Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation” has done for them.



A resident and the leader for Kilampobile Shea Butter Co-operative Society, Madam Dombatiey Maaley Ere thanked Pure Trust and the German Embassy for that support and promised their group will make sure they do not disappoint Pure Trust.



She said the group and the entire community is happy for what they have done for the group.



Present at the sod cutting was the Chief of the Kilampobile Community Kiyigbon-ase wura Ewura D. Mahama and his Elders, a representative of the DCE for Bole, Mr Dinornaa Saaka and other stakeholders.



The Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation was established in Tamale, in the Northern sector of Ghana on 10th June 2020 by nine local leaders who are all from Ghana, is also known as “Pure Trust”.

