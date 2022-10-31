Boko Haram suspect, 2 others arrested in Ghana

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A joint security made up of military, police, and immigration officers have arrested a suspected Boko Haram fighter in the Upper East Region of Ghana.



According to a Joynews report, the suspect, identified as Hassan Hussein, was traced by the joint security force to his hideout in the region’s capital; Bolgatanga where he was arrested on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



Preliminary investigations reveal that; the suspect has links with Nigerian Jihadist group; Boko Haram. Security sources say the suspect was found with a wound suspected to be from a gunshot.



The report also indicated that the suspect’s arrest comes after an earlier arrest of two individuals by immigration personnel stationed around Nasia barrier in the Mamprusi West Municipality of the North East Region, had mentioned Hassan Hussein as their leader.



Police have since begun investigations whereas the other two suspects have been asked to be brought to Accra for further investigations.



WA