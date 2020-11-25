Regional News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Bogoso gets ultra-modern ‘Yamoransa Model’ computer lab

The Yamoransa Model Lab 8 at Bogoso

The Prestea/Huni-Valley Municipal Director of Education, Mary Vida Kwofie, has welcomed a 50-seater computer lab facility dubbed Yamoransa Model Lab 8 at Bogoso in the Western Region.



She says the facility will be a huge propeller in their quest to ensure that the acquisition of ICT knowledge and skills by school children and teachers are achieved.



Ms Kwofie was speaking at the commissioning of the computer lab.



The facility is to provide free ICT literacy sessions as well as serve as a conference room for teacher training and workshops.



It has a MakerSpace specially designed and installed by TECHAiDE, a Ghanaian technology company to help prepare Ghanaian students who need the critical 21st Century skills in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).



TECHAiDE which configured all the technology systems, will also provide a 2-year maintenance support funded by Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) and the Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF). It is being managed by IMPLEMENTERS, an Accra-based non-profit development management.



Ms Kwofie was hopeful that with the facility in full operation, the school children would now be exposed to uncountable opportunities that will make them contribute to the socio-economic development of the municipality and the country at large.



The Chief Executive Officer of TECHAiDE, Kafui Prebbie, explained that the computers have over 30 pieces of educational software installed on them to address the curriculum requirements of primary through junior high school (JHS) levels.



“An ASANKA device at the facility provides educational content over Wi-Fi for the center over a distance of half a football field around the facility and because of the lack of reliable electricity in many villages, the facility fully runs on solar energy to provide continuous power as part of the package,” he stated.





President of HAF Dr. Deborah Rose said the HAF and FYF’s way of ensuring that Ghanaian students are exposed to standard ICT education is through the provision of computers and other ICT facilities to promote the practice of ICT and STEM theories using the Yamoransa Model Lab facilities.



Japhet Aryiku, Executive Director of HAF, said his NGO together with FYF is committed to promoting ICT education, which is now controlling the world.



He said the mission of HAF was working to improve the education, health, and social conditions in sub-Saharan Africa, especially in Ghana, and recounted how the Minister of Communication, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, influenced the siting of the Yamoransa Model Lab 7 in the Oti Region.



He commended her for her hardwork.

