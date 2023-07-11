Bogoso-Alignment residents kick against use of abandoned Golden Star pit for community mining

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Bogoso-Alignment in the Western Region are protesting the conversion of an abandoned mining pit owned by Golden Star Mining Limited into a community mining site.



The initiative is being led by Francis Abeiku Yankah, the municipal director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



The residents argue that the abandoned pit has been neglected for the past 26 years and poses a danger to the community, as people are often swallowed by the pit during rainy seasons.



They believe that instead of using the pit for community mining, it should be reclaimed and utilised for essential community infrastructure such as a lorry park, market, and funeral grounds.



Nana Kwesi Mensah, an opinion leader in the community, expressed concern that although the community mining exercise may provide employment opportunities for the youth, it could lead to illegal mining activities (galamsey) that would further degrade the local water bodies.



He strongly opposes the use of the abandoned pit for such purposes.



However, Mr Francis Abeiku Yankah, in an interview, defended the community mining exercise, stating that it aims to provide employment for the youth in the area.



He explained that the abandoned pit is being utilised for the benefit of the community, and efforts are being made to obtain the necessary approvals from regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (NPA) and Mineral Commission.



He appealed to opinion leaders to exercise restraint and allow the proper procedures for community mining process to be followed.



As an indigene of the area, he highlighted his understanding of the challenges faced by the youth and cited examples of successful community mining projects in Jomoro, Nzema, and Tarkwa.



The Assemblyman for Lion Street Electoral area, Richard Mensah, claimed to be unaware of any ongoing mining activities at the pit.



He stated that his understanding is that the pit is being prepared for community mining to provide employment opportunities for the local youth.