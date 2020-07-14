General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Body of top Rwandan official who died of coronavirus goes ‘missing’ at Ridge Hospital

Ridge Hospital

A high-profiled Rwandan who contracted the coronavirus pandemic is said to have died of complications from the virus in Ghana.



The deceased who is said to be a medical director in the East African country, died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) in Accra on Thursday, July 9, Angelonline.com.gh gathered from various sources.



Sources say the patient, prior to his passing, was not booked at the facility’s corporate services which is against the norm.



A report later indicated, he died of COVID-19.



However, some staff of the hospital are worried because, they cannot trace the whereabouts of the body since there are no records of it being taken out of the facility.



This is a developing story and would be updated as when further details are received.





