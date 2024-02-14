Body of a young man who drowned in a galamsey pit found in a decomposing state

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The lifeless body of a young man in his twenties has been found in an abandoned galamsey pit near the River Brim at Akyem Wenchi in the Denkyembour district of the Eastern region.



The deceased, commonly known as Akoshi from Accra, resides in Akyem Asene in the Asene Manso Akroso district.



He reportedly went to the pit after work to wash himself when they heard him yell, “I need help; I am sinking.”



According to the information acquired, he drowned for two days before the body was discovered on the third day.



Due to that, some residents from Akyem Amarkrom spent the night at the riverside to see if the body would be exposed.



According to a colleague at the Galamsey site (name withheld), the day their friend drowned was his third day at work.



The body was decomposing when it was found.



Due to the nature of the body, the deceased was buried in a nearby village called Akyem Amarkrom in the Denkyembour district on Sunday, February 11, 2024, around 8:00 p.m.