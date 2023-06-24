Body of NDC executive swept away by flood recovered

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a heart breaking incident, the lifeless body of Suleman Ahmed, an official of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and an executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Old Tafo Constituency, has been recovered at Duase



The 43-year-old met his untimely demise when he was swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross the Duase bridge on his motorbike.



This unfortunate incident adds to the growing toll of lives lost to flooding in the Ashanti Region, with a total of five fatalities reported in the past two days.



Among the victims is a six-year-old child who, along with three others, was tragically swept away by floodwaters in separate incidents on Wednesday, June 21.



The devastating effects of the heavy rains and subsequent flooding serve as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by natural disasters.



Authorities and communities must remain vigilant and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly during periods of intense rainfall.



YNA/DA



