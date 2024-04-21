Body missing at Ashaiman mortuary; family demands answers from management

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A family is raising alarm and seeking answers from a mortuary in Ashaiman, over allegations that the mortuary has misplaced their corpse.



According to the family, despite completing all necessary documentation and arrangements for the corpse's release, they have been unable to locate the remains.



Speaking on behalf of the family, Pastor Ebenezer Nartey expressed frustration with the mortuary's management, stating that they had deposited the body with the understanding that it would be released to them on April 20, 2024, for transportation to Kakasuna No. 1, however, the mortuary management are not responding to their request.



“We lost one of our church members, so we deposited the body here at Trinity Mortuary, and the necessary arrangement has been made that today we will come for the body, so yesterday the family had sent a delegation to Trinity office telling them that today they should get our body ready so that the body will be conveyed from here to Kakasuna No. 1.



“We arrived here around 3:00 and up to now, we are not able to find our body. She is a woman and her name is Mary Animley. And they are not even giving us reception, no officer, no mortuary officer even has called us together or sat us down in the office to tell us what is happening.



“And as I am speaking to you now, it is almost past 6pm, we don't know what is happening and we need our body today, all the necessary documentation and paperwork between the Trinity and the family has been made,” he said.



